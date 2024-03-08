Halftime Report

The Timberwolves are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Pacers 60-49.

If the Timberwolves keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 44-19 in no time. On the other hand, the Pacers will have to make due with a 35-29 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Indiana Pacers

Current Records: Minnesota 43-19, Indiana 35-28

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

What to Know

The Timberwolves have enjoyed a seven-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Monday, Minnesota didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Trail Blazers, but they still walked away with a 119-114 victory.

Among those leading the charge was Rudy Gobert, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 16 rebounds. He is on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now posted two or more in the last seven games he's played.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Pacers and the Mavericks didn't disappoint and broke past the 247.5 point over/under on Tuesday. Indiana strolled past the Mavericks with points to spare, taking the game 137-120. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, as the Pacers did.

Minnesota's victory bumped their record up to 43-19. As for Indiana, their win bumped their record up to 35-28.

Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Timberwolves just can't miss this season, having made 48.8% of their shots per game. However, it's not like the Pacers (currently ranked first in field goal percentage) struggle in that department as they've made 50.8% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Timberwolves are hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played Indiana.

Odds

Indiana is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Timberwolves as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 227.5 points.

Series History

Indiana and Minnesota both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.