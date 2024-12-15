Who's Playing

New Orleans Pelicans @ Indiana Pacers

Current Records: New Orleans 5-21, Indiana 11-15

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FanDuel SN - Indiana

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Pelicans and the Pacers are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2021, but not for long. The New Orleans Pelicans are taking a road trip to face off against the Indiana Pacers at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pelicans are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 12-game streak of away losses.

The Pelicans are headed into the matchup having just suffered their closest defeat since November 11th on Thursday. They fell just short of the Kings by a score of 111-109.

CJ McCollum put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 36 points. What's more, he also posted a 54.5% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in April.

Meanwhile, the Pacers hadn't done well against the 76ers recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Friday. The Pacers strolled past the 76ers with points to spare, taking the game 121-107. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 227.5 point over/under.

The Pacers' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Tyrese Haliburton, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and 11 assists. Haliburton had some trouble finding his footing against the Hornets on Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction. Pascal Siakam was another key player, going 9 for 11 en route to 23 points plus eight rebounds.

The Pacers were working as a unit and finished the game with 35 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the 76ers only posted 18.

New Orleans' loss dropped their record down to 5-21. As for Indiana, their win bumped their record up to 11-15.

The Pelicans are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their eighth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-3 against the spread).

The Pelicans came up short against the Pacers in their previous meeting back in November, falling 114-110. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Haliburton, who dropped a double-double on 34 points and 13 assists. Back with a vengeance, will the Pelicans be able to stop him this time around? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Indiana is a solid 6.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 230 points.

Series History

Indiana and New Orleans both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.