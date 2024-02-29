Halftime Report

Only two more quarters stand between the Pacers and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Pelicans 64-53.

The Pacers came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

New Orleans Pelicans @ Indiana Pacers

Current Records: New Orleans 35-24, Indiana 33-26

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $2.04

What to Know

The Pelicans and the Pacers are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. Having just played yesterday, the New Orleans Pelicans will head out on the road to face off against the Indiana Pacers at 7:30 p.m. ET on February 28th at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Pelicans, who come in off a win.

The Pelicans' and the Knicks' contest on Tuesday was close at halftime, but the Pelicans turned on the heat in the second half with 67 points. Everything went New Orleans' way against the Knicks as the Pelicans made off with a 115-92 victory. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.5% better than the opposition, as the Pelicans' was.

Among those leading the charge was Trey Murphy III, who went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points and 4 assists.

Meanwhile, the Pacers unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Monday. They fell 130-122 to Toronto. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 246-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

The Pacers' loss came about despite a quality game from Bennedict Mathurin, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and almost dropped a double-double on 34 points and nine rebounds. Pascal Siakam was another key contributor, almost dropping a double-double on 27 points and nine rebounds.

New Orleans is on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 12 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 35-24 record this season. As for Indiana, their loss dropped their record down to 33-26.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Wednesday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. The Pelicans haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 116.1 points per game. However, it's not like the Pacers (currently ranked first in scoring) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 123.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything went the Pelicans' way against the Pacers in their previous matchup back in December of 2022 as the Pelicans made off with a 113-93 win. With the Pelicans ahead 57-38 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Odds

Indiana is a solid 5.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 239 points.

Series History

Indiana and New Orleans both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.