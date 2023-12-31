1st Quarter Report

Only three more quarters stand between the Pacers and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 34-30 lead against the Knicks.

If the Pacers keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 17-14 in no time. On the other hand, the Knicks will have to make due with a 17-15 record unless they turn things around.

Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Indiana Pacers

Current Records: New York 17-14, Indiana 16-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Pacers are heading back home. They will finish 2023 at home by hosting the New York Knicks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers will be strutting in after a victory while the Knicks will be stumbling in from a loss.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact the Pacers proved on Thursday. They took down Chicago 120-104.

Tyrese Haliburton continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, dropping a double-double on 21 points and 20 assists. Those 20 assists set a new season-high mark for him.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Knicks on Friday, but the final result did not. They took a 117-108 hit to the loss column at the hands of Orlando. That's two games in a row now that the Knicks have lost by exactly nine points.

Julius Randle put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 38 points and 12 rebounds. Less helpful for the Knicks was Donte DiVincenzo's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Indiana's victory bumped their record up to 16-14. As for New York, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 17-14 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Pacers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Knicks struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.4 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, the Pacers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Indiana's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 3-7 record against the spread vs New York over their last ten matchups.

Odds

Indiana is a 3.5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 247 points.

Series History

New York has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.