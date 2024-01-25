Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Indiana Pacers

Current Records: Philadelphia 29-13, Indiana 24-20

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

What to Know

The Pacers will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday. The Pacers are staggering into the game hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the 76ers will skip in buoyed by six consecutive wins.

Last Tuesday, Indiana was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 114-109 to Denver. The Pacers have not had much luck with the Nuggets recently, as the team's come up short the last seven times they've met.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 97 points in their last game, the 76ers made sure to put some points up on the board against the Spurs on Monday. Philadelphia walked away with a 133-123 win over San Antonio.

Joel Embiid continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, dropping a double-double on 70 points and 18 rebounds. The game was his 21st in a row with at least 30 points. Less helpful for the 76ers was Tobias Harris' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Indiana has not been sharp recently, as they've lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 24-20 record this season. As for Philadelphia, their win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 29-13.

The 76ers are probably breathing a sigh of relief since Tyrese Haliburton is out with an injury to his hamstring. The last time Haliburton took on the 76ers was back in November of 2023, where he shot 7-for-12 from deep and dropped a double-double on 33 points and 15 assists. His performance led Indiana to a 132-126 victory over Philadelphia.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Pacers haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 124.6 points per game (they're ranked first in scoring overall). However, it's not like the 76ers (currently ranked fifth in scoring) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 119.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Odds

Philadelphia is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 237 points.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.