1st Quarter Report

The Suns are on the road but looking no worse for wear. Sitting on a score of 40-31, they have looked like the better team, but there's still three more quarters to play.

The Suns entered the contest having won seven straight and they're just three quarters away from another. Will they make it eight, or will the Pacers step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ Indiana Pacers

Current Records: Phoenix 26-18, Indiana 25-20

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 26, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, January 26, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Arizona Family Sports Network

Arizona Family Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $11.41

What to Know

The Pacers will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Phoenix Suns at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 26th at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

The Pacers' three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Thursday. They came out on top against Philadelphia by a score of 134-122. The Pacers pushed the score to 110-89 by the end of the third, a deficit the 76ers cut but never quite recovered from.

Pascal Siakam was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a triple-double on 26 points, 13 rebounds, and ten assists. That's the first time this season that he posted ten or more assists.

Meanwhile, the Suns had already won six in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9 points), and they went ahead and made it seven on Wednesday. They blew past Dallas 132-109. The oddsmakers were on the Suns' side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Devin Booker went supernova for the Suns, going 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 46 points and 3 assists.

Indiana's victory bumped their record up to 25-20. As for Phoenix, they have been performing well recently as they've won 12 of their last 15 matches, which provided a massive bump to their 26-18 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Pacers haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 124.8 points per game (they're ranked first in scoring overall). However, it's not like the Suns struggle in that department as they've been averaging 116.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

The Pacers came up short against the Suns in their previous matchup on Sunday, falling 117-110. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Suns' Kevin Durant, who scored 40 points along with nine rebounds and three blocks. Now that the Pacers know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Phoenix is a 4.5-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Suns slightly, as the game opened with the Suns as a 6-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 243.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Phoenix has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.