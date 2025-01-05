1st Quarter Report

Only three more quarters stand between the Pacers and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 30-29 lead against the Suns.

If the Pacers keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 18-18 in no time. On the other hand, the Suns will have to make due with a 15-18 record unless they turn things around.

Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ Indiana Pacers

Current Records: Phoenix 15-17, Indiana 17-18

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Arizona Family Sports Network

Arizona Family Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $30.45

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers will face off against the Phoenix Suns at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Pacers will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Thursday, the Pacers earned a 128-115 win over the Heat. Indiana pushed the score to 107-83 by the end of the third, a deficit Miami cut but never quite recovered from.

Tyrese Haliburton had a dynamite game for the Pacers, dropping a double-double on 33 points and 15 assists. That's the most assists Haliburton has posted since back in January of 2024.

The Pacers were working as a unit and finished the game with 35 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 26 assists in ten consecutive games.

Meanwhile, the Suns' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight loss. They fell to the Grizzlies 117-112. Phoenix didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Kevin Durant put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 29 points and ten rebounds. His evening made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Indiana's victory bumped their record up to 17-18. As for Phoenix, their defeat dropped their record down to 15-17.

The Pacers beat the Suns 120-111 when the teams last played back in December of 2024. Do the Pacers have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Suns turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Indiana is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Phoenix, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 234 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Phoenix has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.