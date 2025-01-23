Who's Playing

San Antonio Spurs @ Indiana Pacers

Current Records: San Antonio 19-22, Indiana 24-19

When: Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Accor Arena -- Paris

What to Know

The Pacers and the Spurs are an even 5-5 against one another since November of 2018, but not for long. The Indiana Pacers will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 2:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Accor Arena after having had a few days off. The Pacers will be strutting in after a victory while the Spurs will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Saturday, the Pacers beat the 76ers 115-102. The win made it back-to-back victories for Indiana.

Among those leading the charge was Pascal Siakam, who posted 21 points plus eight rebounds and five assists.

The Pacers were working as a unit and finished the game with 30 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 27 assists in six consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, the Spurs' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight defeat. Their painful 128-107 loss to the Heat might stick with them for a while. San Antonio was up 39-26 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Indiana is on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 24-19 record this season. As for San Antonio, their defeat dropped their record down to 19-22.

Looking forward, the Pacers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a seven game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

The Pacers came up short against the Spurs when the teams last played back in March of 2024, falling 117-105. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and 12 rebounds. Back with a vengeance, will the Pacers be able to stop him this time around? There's only one way to find out.

Indiana is a 3.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 229.5 points.

Series History

Indiana and San Antonio both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.