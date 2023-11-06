Who's Playing

San Antonio Spurs @ Indiana Pacers

Current Records: San Antonio 3-3, Indiana 3-3

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs will head out on the road to face off against the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The Spurs fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Raptors on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 123-116 to the Raptors. The Spurs found out winning isn't easy when you make nine fewer threes than your opponent.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Keldon Johnson, who earned 26 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Pacers last Saturday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 125-124 to Charlotte.

Despite the defeat, the Pacers got a solid performance out of Tyrese Haliburton, who shot 8-for-12 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 43 points and 12 assists.

San Antonio's loss dropped their record down to 3-3. As for Indiana, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-3 record this season.

In addition to losing their last games, the two teams failed to cover the spread. Going forward, the Pacers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. This contest will be San Antonio's fifth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

The Spurs were able to grind out a solid win over the Pacers in their previous meeting back in March, winning 110-99. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Spurs since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Indiana is a big 8-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 238.5 points.

Series History

Indiana has won 6 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.