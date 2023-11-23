3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Pacers and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. Sitting on a score of 101-100, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play. The finale is shaping up to be a lot like these teams' last head-to-head, which was decided by just four points.

If the Pacers keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-5 in no time. On the other hand, the Raptors will have to make due with a 6-9 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Toronto Raptors @ Indiana Pacers

Current Records: Toronto 6-8, Indiana 8-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors will head out on the road to face off against the Indiana Pacers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Raptors might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 23 turnovers on Tuesday.

It's hard to win when you're outrebounded 15 to 5 on offense, a fact the Raptors found out the hard way. They took a 126-107 bruising from Orlando.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Pacers and the Hawks didn't disappoint and broke past the 252.5 point over/under on Tuesday. Indiana managed a 157-152 victory over Atlanta. The win was all the more spectacular given the Pacers were down 20 points with 3:26 left in the second quarter.

Tyrese Haliburton had an outrageously good game as he shot 9-for-15 from deep and dropped a double-double on 37 points and 16 assists.

Their wins bumped Toronto to 6-8 and Orlando to 9-5.

The Raptors are hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last three times they've played Indiana.

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: The Raptors have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 45.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for the Pacers , though, as they've been averaging only 40.8 per game. Given the Raptors' sizeable advantage in that area, the Pacers will need to find a way to close that gap. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NBA content.

Odds

Indiana is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 241.5 points.

Series History

Indiana has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Toronto.

Mar 22, 2023 - Indiana 118 vs. Toronto 114

Jan 02, 2023 - Indiana 122 vs. Toronto 114

Nov 12, 2022 - Indiana 118 vs. Toronto 104

Mar 26, 2022 - Toronto 131 vs. Indiana 91

Nov 26, 2021 - Indiana 114 vs. Toronto 97

Oct 30, 2021 - Toronto 97 vs. Indiana 94

Oct 27, 2021 - Toronto 118 vs. Indiana 100

May 16, 2021 - Indiana 125 vs. Toronto 113

Jan 25, 2021 - Indiana 129 vs. Toronto 114

Jan 24, 2021 - Toronto 107 vs. Indiana 102

Injury Report for the Pacers

Aaron Nesmith: Out (Wrist)

Andrew Nembhard: Out (Back)

Injury Report for the Raptors