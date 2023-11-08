Who's Playing

Utah Jazz @ Indiana Pacers

Current Records: Utah 2-6, Indiana 4-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

What to Know

The Pacers and the Jazz are an even 5-5 against one another since November of 2018, but not for long. The Indiana Pacers will stay at home for another game and welcome the Utah Jazz at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 8th at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact the Pacers proved on Monday. They really took it to San Antonio for the full four quarters, racking up a 152-111 victory at home. With the Pacers ahead 86-61 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Meanwhile, the Jazz's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight loss. They took a hard 130-113 fall against Chicago.

Lauri Markkanen put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 29 points.

Indiana now has a winning record of 4-3. As for Utah, their loss was their fourth straight on the road , which bumped their record down to 2-6.

Looking forward to Wednesday, the Pacers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This contest will be their fourth straight at home (so far over this stretch they are 2-1 against the spread).

Wednesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: The Pacers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13 turnovers per game. It's a different story for the Jazz , though, as they've been averaging 17.4 per game. Given the Pacers' sizeable advantage in that area, the Jazz will need to find a way to close that gap. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Indiana is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Pacers, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 242.5 points.

Series History

Indiana and Utah both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.