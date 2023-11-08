Who's Playing
Utah Jazz @ Indiana Pacers
Current Records: Utah 2-6, Indiana 4-3
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.24
What to Know
The Pacers and the Jazz are an even 5-5 against one another since November of 2018, but not for long. The Indiana Pacers will stay at home for another game and welcome the Utah Jazz at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 8th at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.
Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact the Pacers proved on Monday. They really took it to San Antonio for the full four quarters, racking up a 152-111 victory at home. With the Pacers ahead 86-61 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.
Meanwhile, the Jazz's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight loss. They took a hard 130-113 fall against Chicago.
Lauri Markkanen put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 29 points.
Indiana now has a winning record of 4-3. As for Utah, their loss was their fourth straight on the road , which bumped their record down to 2-6.
Looking forward to Wednesday, the Pacers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This contest will be their fourth straight at home (so far over this stretch they are 2-1 against the spread).
Wednesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: The Pacers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13 turnovers per game. It's a different story for the Jazz , though, as they've been averaging 17.4 per game. Given the Pacers' sizeable advantage in that area, the Jazz will need to find a way to close that gap. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.
Odds
Indiana is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Pacers, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 5-point favorite.
The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 242.5 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Indiana and Utah both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 13, 2023 - Utah 123 vs. Indiana 117
- Dec 02, 2022 - Utah 139 vs. Indiana 119
- Jan 08, 2022 - Indiana 125 vs. Utah 113
- Nov 11, 2021 - Indiana 111 vs. Utah 100
- Apr 16, 2021 - Utah 119 vs. Indiana 111
- Feb 07, 2021 - Utah 103 vs. Indiana 95
- Jan 20, 2020 - Utah 118 vs. Indiana 88
- Nov 27, 2019 - Indiana 121 vs. Utah 102
- Nov 26, 2018 - Indiana 121 vs. Utah 88
- Nov 19, 2018 - Indiana 121 vs. Utah 94