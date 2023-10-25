Who's Playing

Washington Wizards @ Indiana Pacers

Current Records: Washington 0-0, Indiana 0-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Washington Wizards will hit the road to start their 2023-2024 campaign against the Indiana Pacers. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on October 25th at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

A deciding factor in this game could be defensive rebounds, as these two teams wound up on other sides of the spectrum last year. The Wizards finished last season ranked fifth overall in defensive rebounds, having averaged 34.2 per game. The Pacers, on the other hand, didn't do so hot: they were ranked 24th with 31.4 per game.

Looking back to last season, the Wizards finished on the wrong side of .500 (35-47), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, the Pacers didn't have their best season, also finishing 35-47.

The Wizards will be fighting an uphill battle on Wednesday as the experts have pegged them as the 7.5-point underdog. They finished last season with a 37-42 record against the spread.

The Wizards were able to grind out a solid win over the Pacers when the teams last played back in February, winning 127-113. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Wizards since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Indiana is a big 7.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

Series History

Washington has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.