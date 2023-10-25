Who's Playing
Washington Wizards @ Indiana Pacers
Current Records: Washington 0-0, Indiana 0-0
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
The Washington Wizards will hit the road to start their 2023-2024 campaign against the Indiana Pacers. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on October 25th at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
A deciding factor in this game could be defensive rebounds, as these two teams wound up on other sides of the spectrum last year. The Wizards finished last season ranked fifth overall in defensive rebounds, having averaged 34.2 per game. The Pacers, on the other hand, didn't do so hot: they were ranked 24th with 31.4 per game.
Looking back to last season, the Wizards finished on the wrong side of .500 (35-47), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, the Pacers didn't have their best season, also finishing 35-47.
The Wizards will be fighting an uphill battle on Wednesday as the experts have pegged them as the 7.5-point underdog. They finished last season with a 37-42 record against the spread.
The Wizards were able to grind out a solid win over the Pacers when the teams last played back in February, winning 127-113. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Wizards since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Indiana is a big 7.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.
Series History
Washington has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.
- Feb 11, 2023 - Washington 127 vs. Indiana 113
- Dec 09, 2022 - Indiana 121 vs. Washington 111
- Oct 28, 2022 - Indiana 127 vs. Washington 117
- Oct 19, 2022 - Washington 114 vs. Indiana 107
- Mar 06, 2022 - Washington 133 vs. Indiana 123
- Feb 16, 2022 - Indiana 113 vs. Washington 108
- Dec 06, 2021 - Indiana 116 vs. Washington 110
- Oct 22, 2021 - Washington 135 vs. Indiana 134
- May 20, 2021 - Washington 142 vs. Indiana 115
- May 08, 2021 - Washington 133 vs. Indiana 132