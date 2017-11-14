Injured Jazz star Rudy Gobert on Waiters' remark: 'It's not my feelings, it's my knee'

Rudy Gobert and the Jazz aren't happy with Dion Waiters after a collision between the two led to a knee injury for Utah's star. Gobert says Waiters diving for a loose ball into his legs was a dirty play. In response, Waiters told Gobert to "get out of his feelings."

Hustle plays are always seen as sacrifices by the players who make them, because they were willing to risk injury and hit the floor for a loose ball. However, the other side of that coin is it can be seen as reckless if it makes contact with other players, which happened with Gobert. He wants Waiters to know that this is about more than his feelings.

"It's not my feelings, it's my knee," Gobert said Monday. "That's a little more important. "I like to play basketball. Sometimes if someone takes that away from you, you've got to get in your feelings for a reason." via USA Today

Nobody wants to get injured, but to know it could have been prevented just makes it worse. Gobert is an important piece to an already struggling Jazz team and he knows that they're at a point right now they can't afford to lose him. With Gobert, the Jazz have an elite defense that has helped keep them in games despite a struggling offense. They're going to have to adjust to life without him while he sits out the next few weeks.