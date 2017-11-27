Injury report: Crabbe, RHJ, Russell OUT against Houston; Carroll questionable

The Brooklyn Nets announced that Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (sprained right ankle) and Allen Crabbe (sore lower back) will be OUT against the Houston Rockets. D’Angelo Russell (knee) will miss his seventh straight game, while DeMarre Carroll (upper respiratory) is questionable.

The Nets have played 19 games and the injuries are mounting. The latest concern is Hollis-Jefferson, who turned his right ankle in the second quarter of Brooklyn’s 98-88 victory over Memphis. The Nets did not provide any further details on the injury, but RHJ has dealt with several ankle injuries in the past.

This was the play:

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is headed to the locker room after turning his ankle on this play pic.twitter.com/6GLpPlOEW3 — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) November 26, 2017

The Nets were already depleted, having lost both Jeremy Lin and D’Angelo Russell for an extended period of time. Hollis-Jefferson has been one of Brooklyn’s most consistent players, averaging 14 points and five rebounds per game.

Meanwhile, Allen Crabbe’s injury doesn’t sound too serious but this will be his second straight game that he’s missed. He’s played much better of late, averaging 17.4 points on 48.7 percent 3-point shooting in the last five games.

The Nets have played with nine different starting lineups this season. They haven’t played with a fully healthy roster since opening night. Next man up is Isaiah Whitehead, who has been called up from the G-League earlier this morning.

We will provide further details after shoot-around or later on before the 8 P.M. tip.