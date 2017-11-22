Injury update: Bucks Teletovic, Henson, Dellavedova out vs. Suns

Will Greg Monroe feast on the depleted Bucks front court tonight?

The most anticipated return of the 2017-18 season, former Suns forward Mirza Teletovic coming back to Phoenix for the second time since signing with the Bucks in 2016, will have to be put on hold.

The Bucks big man had successful arthroscopic knee surgery on Tuesday, and will be sidelined for about a month.

The Bucks announced that John Henson is out for tonight after undergoing a successful eye procedure. The team also announced Mirza Teletovic underwent successful arthroscopic knee surgery and will miss four weeks. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) November 21, 2017

Teletovic has missed six games so far. He last played November 7th at Cleveland.

But wait, there’s more!

As you read in the above embedded tweet, we won’t be seeing John Henson tonight. He had eye surgery on Tuesday that went well. Right now it sounds like he’ll be ready to go with the Bucks travel to Utah on Saturday.

Additionally, they’ll be without Greg Monroe. He plays for us now. He may end up having a big game.

Milwaukee will also be without veteran guard Matthew Dellavedova who has missed the last three games thanks to tendinitis in his left knee. This is unlikely to have an impact on your fantasy roster, but I told you anyway.

Thanksgiving Eve is one of the biggest bar nights of the year, but I think it sucks. Get yourself a breakfast burrito and watch some hoops tonight instead. Bucks at Suns, Talking Stick Resort Arena, 6p PT. Plan accordingly.