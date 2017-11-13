Injury Update: Elfrid Payton expected to play against Golden State

The Warriors, however, may be without Stephen Curry

The Magic will no doubt need all hands on deck on Monday when they take on the Golden State Warriors. And it sounds as if they’ll have their starting point guard for the game.

Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports that Elfrid Payton, who was unavailable for the Magic’s 127-105 loss to the Nuggets on Saturday, is expected to play.

Elfrid Payton (hamstring) is expected to play tonight against the Warriors, Frank Vogel said. — Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) November 13, 2017

Payton sat out against Denver to nurse a bothersome hamstring that caused him to miss eight games.

The Magic - also without Payton’s back-up D.J. Augustin, who has a hamstring strain of his own – have struggled without their two primary point guards, going 0-3 in games that neither Payton nor Augustin played.

In addition to the fundamental benefits that Payton will bring if he’s able to suit up against the Warriors (pushing the pace, penetrating the lane, generating open looks), it also limits the amount of ballhandling that Jonathon Simmons is forced to do and allows him to focus on attacking the rim and playing physical defense capable of disrupting Klay Thompson or Steph Curry (if he plays).

Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports that Curry is questionable for Monday’s game with a thigh contusion.