Injury Update: Meyers Leonard (Ankle) Available vs. Nuggets
Leonard is ready to make his early return from a right lateral ankle sprain.
Meyers Leonard (ankle) is no longer listed on the Portland Trail Blazers’ injury report, as indicated by Mike Richman of The Oregonian and confirmed by the Trail Blazers on Twitter. Leonard sustained a right lateral ankle sprain on October 25, after landing on teammate Zach Collins’ foot in a game of one-on-one. His initial recovery timetable was set at 4-6 weeks, however, last Tuesday, he stated that he hoped to be cleared sometime this week.
Meyers Leonard (right ankle) has been removed from the Blazers injury report ahead of Monday’s game vs. Denver.— Mike Richman (@mikegrich) November 12, 2017
It looks like he will be available for the Trail Blazers’ contest against the Denver Nuggets on Monday at 7:00 PST.
