InLukeWeTrust: Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, Magic Johnson back Luke Walton as coach

Coach Luke Walton gets a vote of confidence from the two people with the Lakers who matter most

The past few weeks have been tumultuous for Los Angeles Lakers coach Luke Walton. 

His team went on a nine-game losing streak, and lost 12 of 13 games, tumbling all the way down the standings into last place in the West. Then, faced a barrage of criticism once again from LaVar Ball, who claimed the Lakers didn't want to play for Walton. And most recently, there was a rumor that the Lakers wanted to get rid of Walton in favor of former Grizzlies coach David Fizdale. 

However, it seems Walton has the backing of the two people who matters most: Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and president Magic Johnson.

Buss posted a picture with Walton and GM Rob Pelinka on Saturday afternoon, and wrote "#InLukeWeTrust" in the caption. 

That alone seems like a good sign for Walton, but in addition, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported that Buss sent the tweet as a show of public support for Walton following the recent criticism and rumors. 

Even more support was shown for the coach when Johnson chimed in with how well Los Angeles had been playing under Walton as of late.

Of course, there is a long way to go in this season and the Lakers face a wild summer, during which it's certainly possible that they replace Walton. As the previous offseason showed, things can change rather suddenly in the NBA.

However, at least for now, it seems the Lakers' brass is happy to have Walton patrolling the sidelines. 

NBA Writer

Jack Maloney lives and writes in Milwaukee, where, like the Bucks, he is trying to own the future. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories