Is 2019 NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo a better talent than Kevin Durant?

In winning the 2019 NBA MVP award Monday night, Giannis Antetokounmpo not only solidified himself as the unquestioned leader of one of basketball's top contenders but as an unquestioned face of the league.

The "Greek Freak" is already an established star among the NBA elite, but at just 24 years old, there looks to be a lot left in the tank. And only time will tell just how great his legacy will become with the Bucks.

Former NBA guard Raja Bell, for one, thinks Antetokounmpo is already on pace to rank among the game's legends.

"He will be a hybrid of, like, the MJ and LeBron and those guys (Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain)," Bell said on Tuesday's edition of the "Kanell & Bell" podcast. "He'll be somewhere in the middle."

If and when Giannis develops more of a perimeter game, Bell added, "he'll be unlike anything you've ever seen."

Even now, Bell said, he'd slot the "Greek Freak" as a better all-around talent at his size than, say, Kevin Durant.

"He's not nearly as gifted, physically, as this dude," Bell said of KD. "Kevin Durant is slight, kind of narrow shoulders. This dude is a machine. KD isn't the type of finisher in the paint as this dude is."

