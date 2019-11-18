Is Andre Drummond a max player? NBA scout dishes on 'one of the hardest players to evaluate'

The relative weakness of the 2020 NBA free agent class has been well chronicled. Outside of Anthony Davis, who is considered a good bet to return to the Los Angeles Lakers, there are no superstars available. Brandon Ingram is restricted. Danilo Gallinari is unrestricted. DeMar DeRozan, Gordon Hayward and Andre Drummond all have player options.

You could argue Drummond is the best player in this non-superstar group. You could also argue he's the worst. As one Eastern Conference scout recently put it to CBS Sports: "[Drummond's] one of the hardest players to evaluate in the league."

It's true. The numbers for the Detroit Pistons' big man are off the charts -- 19.6 points, 17 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and 1.6 steals a game on better than 55 percent shooting, including 70 percent from the foul line, entering play on Monday. That rebounding clip, were he able to sustain it, would rank as the highest per-game average since Dennis Rodman racked up over 18 boards a night in 1992-93, and the third-highest mark since the NBA/ABA merger.

But nobody knows what, exactly, to make of these numbers in the grander context of value, and ultimately, winning. Come this summer, a lot of teams, including the Pistons, are going to have a difficult decision to make as they mull Drummond's value. He has a $28.7 million player option for 2020-21, but given the way he's playing this season, most people believe he'll forego that option to seek a long-term payday on the open market.

Would some team be willing to offer him a max deal?

"I'll tell you this: I know for a fact there are teams that will say absolutely not, he's not worth a max," the same Eastern Conference scout told CBS Sports. "But I'll also say this: If I had to bet, I think that one team will. And all it takes is one, right?"

Who might that team be?

"Atlanta is the team I keep hearing," the scout said. "It makes some sense. They have a ton of money coming up. But at this point, it's obviously all just people talking."

The Hawks are indeed interesting. A Drummond-Trae Young pick-and-roll speaks for itself, and John Collins could use a defensive anchor next to him. The Hawks are projected to have over $70 million in cap space this summer, and being that Atlanta isn't seen as a premier-star destination, at least not yet, perhaps overpaying a bit for a second- or third-tier star is a reasonable strategy.

That said, Hawks GM Travis Schlenk told CBS Sports earlier this season that jumping into big contracts just because they have a lot of cap space is "the biggest mistake teams make." Schlenk, in other words, is not going to throw money at anyone he doesn't feel adds, significantly, to the already impressive young core Atlanta is building. If Drummond isn't worth a max, Atlanta isn't likely to give him one. Again, a lot of teams would presumably balk at that kind of number.

Nonetheless, Drummond is intriguing -- not just for the player he is, but even more so for the player it feels like he can still become. He's a world-class rebounder, obviously. When he's engaged (which isn't always the case), he's an elite paint/rim protector. He has a wonderful feel for dropping just enough on pick-and-rolls to give pause to the ball-handler while still accounting for the roller. A massive human being with extraordinary athleticism, he covers a TON of interior space without even really moving. When he is switched onto a perimeter player, he can move his feet as well as a lot of guards.

But the defense and rebounding are things we know about Drummond. They're his foundation. Sort of his "expected" value. It's the offense that really gets you excited, because there's so much raw ability there that still feels somewhat untapped, or at least unharnessed. How many 6-foot-11, 280-pound centers do you see putting the ball on the floor like this?

Drummond, again, is an elite athlete not just for someone his size, but for anyone. And his skills are starting to catch up with all that athleticism.

"He's gotten better at scoring around the rim with some creativity," the scout said. "You see these little flips with the left hand, or coming underneath for a reverse layup, those types of things. He's not a guy who just has to drop his shoulder and power to the rim. He's added some finesse to his game."

Specifics aside, Drummond, 26, has just added a better overall feel for operating in the post. He's an improved back-to-the-basket player with an effective jump hook with either hand. He runs the floor. He flashes effectively. Establishes early and low position. He can pass. And he can obviously handle the ball.

But just because you can do something doesn't necessarily mean you should.

For instance, per NBA.com, Drummond averages more seconds per touch, and more dribbles per touch, than any center in the league other than Julius Randle, and Randle isn't even really a center. Yes, Drummond can dribble, and that's a good thing, but there are times he looks like he's trying to be James Harden sizing up a defender:

Perhaps this is nitpicking considering Drummond made both these shots, and there are plenty more heavy-dribble creations, and conversions, where these clips came from. Even with Blake Griffin out the first 10 games, Drummond still had the Pistons ranked as a top-10 offense. But this is a bit much:

Big men who can rebound and push have a huge leg up in today's game that's all about pace. Forget the outlet, just board and go. Drummond can clearly do that. But all this ball handling and one-on-one offense is the stuff of true No. 1 options.

"He is not a No. 1 option," the scout told CBS Sports. "He's having to play like that right now for Detroit, but he's not a No. 1 guy."

This is where Drummond is probably overtaxed as a go-to player on a limited Pistons team. The real intrigue with Drummond is imagining him as a supporting act on a good team -- probably a No. 3 option on a true contender. If you could harness all these abilities within a role that doesn't stretch any of them too far, that allows him to focus on defense and rebounding while providing peripheral offense, that becomes scary.

Drummond as a paint-protecting, monster-rebounding big man who can punish switches, score on situational post-ups and create one-on-one offense when called upon, is probably something close to a max player.

With one caveat.

He has to try.

Not some of the time. All of the time. Drummond is not exactly a max-effort player. Even his historically great rebounding numbers aren't really a product of "having a nose for the ball" or "outworking his opponents" or any of the other romantic, blue-collar traits we love to attach to great board men. The simple truth is he's just bigger, stronger and more athletic than everyone else.

If Drummond gave Dennis Rodman effort, he'd be the greatest rebounder, and one of the greatest defenders, ever. He has that kind of ability. It's not to say Detroit's 27th-ranked defense is his fault, but he's clearly not raising the level of those around him. Too many times his "lurking" in the paint will just turn into lounging. He'll rotate late. He'll lazily recover. He'll try to block shots from behind, just a long-armed reach at the last second, when he's been beaten to the rim.

The play below is a good full view of what Drummond's bringing defensively, the good and the bad. First, he cuts off a guard trying to turn the corner. That's the good. But then, as the play goes on, and a missed shot comes off the rim, he just sort of loses focus and makes no attempt to box out his man (Cody Zeller), and as a result, a rebound that should be his 10 out of 10 times is lost, and 24 seconds of good defense is for naught:

"That's always been the hangup with [Drummond]," the scout said. "What day is it? What player is going to show up tonight? So then you think about it from a contract standpoint. Right now, this is a big year for him. This is a contract year, basically. So he is putting up these huge numbers. But is he going to give that effort every single night after he gets paid?"

If Drummond does continue to grow and give max effort, he can be a dominant player that is worth A LOT of money. If he doesn't do those things, some team is going to be stuck with a bad contract. He's a classic high-risk, high-reward player. The question is: Who's going to take the risk?