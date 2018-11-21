Is LeBron James' latest return to Cleveland even something to be excited about?
Danny Kanell and Raja Bell dissect King James' upcoming homecoming
Cleveland Cavaliers ticket prices are assuredly through the roof on Wednesday, and why wouldn't they be?
LeBron James is coming home. Again.
The Los Angeles Lakers star, who left Ohio this summer for the second time in his NBA career, will take the Quicken Loans Arena floor for the first time since his Cavs lost the Finals to the Golden State Warriors in June. The crowd will be rocking. LeBron jerseys are bound to pop up around the stands, especially since James' latest Cleveland departure didn't come without No. 23 securing the Cavaliers a championship of their own.
Even so, this doesn't figure to be a LeBron reunion of old.
In years past, when James came back, say, as a member of the Miami Heat, emotions were running at an all-time high. LeBron may still play the villain role for some Cavs fans in attendance on Wednesday night, or he may just be a sight of awe for a fan base devoid of much hope these days. But the latter point is also a reason why Wednesday's homecoming isn't as special as it once was.
On the latest edition of CBS Sports' "Off The Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell discuss James' latest return to Cleveland. And while acknowledging James' achievements, they downplay the significance of 2018's Lakers-Cavaliers clash -- partly because there's just not the same flair or drama as James' days with the Heat, and partly because Cleveland (2-13) are so awful in the wake of LeBron's move to Los Angeles. Both Kanell and Bell, in fact, are far more enticed by Lakers vs. Warriors showdowns:
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tatum's best work in the NBA yet to come
Tatum's mom, who's been a huge influence in her son's life, always preached social responsibility...
-
How to watch: Trail Blazers vs. Bucks
Two of the league's top teams will meet in Milwaukee
-
KD: Fight with Green won't affect FA
Durant said he's moved on from the argument, and it won't be a factor in whether he remains...
-
NBA Star Index: LeBron, Lakers humming
Also, John Wall and Bradley Beal are on the block and Charlotte is trying to add a second star...
-
76ers vs. Pelicans: How to watch
Philadelphia will look for its fourth straight win as it takes on Anthony Davis and Co.
-
The Clippers are a superhero team
Also: Why Evan Turner is Andre Iguodala’s biggest fan, a regrettable Knicks decision and a...