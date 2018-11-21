Is LeBron James' latest return to Cleveland even something to be excited about?

Cleveland Cavaliers ticket prices are assuredly through the roof on Wednesday, and why wouldn't they be?

LeBron James is coming home. Again.

The Los Angeles Lakers star, who left Ohio this summer for the second time in his NBA career, will take the Quicken Loans Arena floor for the first time since his Cavs lost the Finals to the Golden State Warriors in June. The crowd will be rocking. LeBron jerseys are bound to pop up around the stands, especially since James' latest Cleveland departure didn't come without No. 23 securing the Cavaliers a championship of their own.

Even so, this doesn't figure to be a LeBron reunion of old.

In years past, when James came back, say, as a member of the Miami Heat, emotions were running at an all-time high. LeBron may still play the villain role for some Cavs fans in attendance on Wednesday night, or he may just be a sight of awe for a fan base devoid of much hope these days. But the latter point is also a reason why Wednesday's homecoming isn't as special as it once was.

On the latest edition of CBS Sports' "Off The Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell discuss James' latest return to Cleveland. And while acknowledging James' achievements, they downplay the significance of 2018's Lakers-Cavaliers clash -- partly because there's just not the same flair or drama as James' days with the Heat, and partly because Cleveland (2-13) are so awful in the wake of LeBron's move to Los Angeles. Both Kanell and Bell, in fact, are far more enticed by Lakers vs. Warriors showdowns: