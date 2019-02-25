Is LeBron James out of line in questioning Lakers' priorities and sense of urgency?

LeBron James did not mince his words after the Los Angeles Lakers' recent loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. With March around the corner and his team under .500, the four-time NBA MVP called his teammates' sense of urgency into question, suggesting the rest of the Lakers aren't fully aware of what's at stake on the court.

But was James right to do this?

LeBron is LeBron, remember, so he all but runs whichever team he's on. And he's earned the right to do so. But considering James himself might be basketball's busiest man off the court, is it fair for him to question other players' priorities?

Danny Kanell and Raja Bell tried to answer the question on Monday's edition of "Off The Bench," first wondering aloud whether James is hypocrite because of all his own projects outside of the game, then agreeing that he's accomplished enough to make these types of comments. Catch the full breakdown of King James, the ailing Lakers and more from Kanell and Bell:

