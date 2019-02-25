Is LeBron James out of line in questioning Lakers' priorities and sense of urgency?
Danny Kanell and Raja Bell discuss whether King James is a hypocrite -- or if he's within his rights
LeBron James did not mince his words after the Los Angeles Lakers' recent loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. With March around the corner and his team under .500, the four-time NBA MVP called his teammates' sense of urgency into question, suggesting the rest of the Lakers aren't fully aware of what's at stake on the court.
But was James right to do this?
LeBron is LeBron, remember, so he all but runs whichever team he's on. And he's earned the right to do so. But considering James himself might be basketball's busiest man off the court, is it fair for him to question other players' priorities?
Danny Kanell and Raja Bell tried to answer the question on Monday's edition of "Off The Bench," first wondering aloud whether James is hypocrite because of all his own projects outside of the game, then agreeing that he's accomplished enough to make these types of comments. Catch the full breakdown of King James, the ailing Lakers and more from Kanell and Bell:
Listen and Subscribe to Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn | YouTube
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA Power Rankings: Worst-case scenarios
What happens if Golden State's All-Stars starting five never truly jells, or if the revamped...
-
Mavericks vs. Clippers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Mavericks vs. Clippers 10,000 times
-
NBA Sunday: scores, highlights, updates
The NBA had a three-game slate on Sunday
-
Best NBA DFS picks for Feb. 25
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup ad...
-
Green (ankle) expected to play Monday
Green left the Warriors' loss to the Rockets on Saturday night
-
Spurs vs. Knicks odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Spurs vs. Knicks 10,000 times.