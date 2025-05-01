The Houston Rockets blew out the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series thanks to strong performances from Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson and Dillon Brooks. The Rockets had four of their five starters score in double figures, and completely stifled a Warriors offense that shot just 41% from the field and 34% from deep.

Most notably, Stephen Curry was held to 13 points in part because of the continued excellent defense from Thompson, but also likely due to a right thumb injury that he had wrapped up throughout this series. After the loss, Curry said his thumb is "something you are dealing with and keep it moving," when asked about a picture that surfaced showing his visibly swollen thumb. He didn't answer when asked about what the injury is, but from the image, it's clear he's dealing with something.

Curry's thumb has become a subplot of this series, specifically on the local Warriors broadcast of the games when Brooks has been guarding the four-time champion. In Game 5, there was a moment when Warriors play-by-play broadcaster Bob Fitzgerald expressed frustration with how Brooks was guarding Curry.

"You can look at the last two games, every time Steph launches a 3 and Dillon Brooks is near him, he is whacking his right hand," Fitzgerald said on the broadcast. "Every single time, and he's doing it with an intent that something may happen to Curry's thumb."

There is a clip from Game 3, where Curry lets a 3-pointer fly with Brooks guarding him, and after the ball has already left Curry's hands and he's coming down after taking the shot, Brooks can be seen taking an extra swipe or two directly at Curry's right hand.

Brooks was asked about the accusation that he may be targeting Curry's thumb after Game 5, and he didn't exactly deny it.

"I've been playing the game," Brooks said. "Shoot, if you're going to come play the game injured, whatever you've got, it's all about the game. If I had an injured ankle, I would attack that ankle every single time. So, whatever they're saying on the broadcast, they can keep saying it."

Warriors coach Steve Kerr was asked about Brooks taking a swipe at Curry's thumb, and explained that while he doesn't agree, the rules allow it to happen.

"The rule in the NBA is that once the shot is released, you're allowed to hit the guy's arm," Kerr said. "So what's happened in the league this year is players are always going to outsmart the rules. They know what they're doing. So players all over the league are taking shots at guys' shooting hands after release, because they know it's not going to be a foul.

Kerr continued.

"I'm very confident that next year the league will fix it, because it's only a matter of time before somebody breaks a thumb or hand. But these are the rules. ...It's been happening across the league all year long, and it's the dumbest thing I've ever heard but we have to take it through the league process to get that changed."

Curry's going to have to deal with the tactic from Brooks for the rest of the series, and hope he and the Warriors can avoid a repeat of Game 5.