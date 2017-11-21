Is the Blazers’ Defense for Real?

Matt Moore of CBS Sports on Stotts, Defense, Lillard and McCollum

On this week's episode of the Blazer’s Edge Podcast, CBS Sports' Matt Moore (otherwise known as @HPBasketball) drops in to give us the national perspective on the Portland Trail Blazers. That's right, "The national media are coming! The national media are coming!"

Matt breaks down the view from outside Portland's bubble on Terry Stotts, Neil Olshey and the current standing of the Trail Blazers, whether or not the Blazers defensive growth is both real and sustainable, what's inhibiting the offense, can the Blazers grow anymore with Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum and much, much more on this week's Blazer's Edge podcast!

National perspective- How are Terry Stotts and Neil Olshey looked at right now?

Do you think the Trail Blazers defense is for real?

What has happened to the offense in its place?

Age old question- can Dame/CJ lead a team beyond mediocrity

Jusuf Nurkic- the good, the bad and the future

The NW division looked like murder’s row heading in- has it lived up to expectations?

Thoughts on the Zach Collins and Caleb Swanigan

Evan Turner and his radical change

