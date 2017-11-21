Is the Blazers’ Defense for Real?
Is the Blazers’ Defense for Real?
Matt Moore of CBS Sports on Stotts, Defense, Lillard and McCollum
On this week's episode of the Blazer’s Edge Podcast, CBS Sports' Matt Moore (otherwise known as @HPBasketball) drops in to give us the national perspective on the Portland Trail Blazers. That's right, "The national media are coming! The national media are coming!"
Matt breaks down the view from outside Portland's bubble on Terry Stotts, Neil Olshey and the current standing of the Trail Blazers, whether or not the Blazers defensive growth is both real and sustainable, what's inhibiting the offense, can the Blazers grow anymore with Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum and much, much more on this week's Blazer's Edge podcast!
- National perspective- How are Terry Stotts and Neil Olshey looked at right now?
- Do you think the Trail Blazers defense is for real?
- What has happened to the offense in its place?
- Age old question- can Dame/CJ lead a team beyond mediocrity
- Jusuf Nurkic- the good, the bad and the future
- The NW division looked like murder’s row heading in- has it lived up to expectations?
- Thoughts on the Zach Collins and Caleb Swanigan
- Evan Turner and his radical change
Follow us on Twitter @blazersedge @DMarang @tcbbiggs @HPBasketball
Subscribe to the Blazer's Edge Podcast via iTunes and now Google Play.
We are part of the Almighty Baller Radio Network. Check out our podcast and all the other NBA podcasts at almightyballer.com.
-
Cuban says Lavar Ball, Trump are alike
Cuban weighed in on the ongoing feud between the basketball dad and the POTUS
-
Embiid not afraid of retaliation
Embiid has taken his trash-talk game to the next level this season, but he's not scared
-
Durant: Playing Thunder 'a regular game'
Last year Durant said returning to his old home was 'never going to be a regular game'
-
Paul Millsap (wrist) out 2-3 months
The All-Star forward injured his wrist during Sunday's loss to the Lakers
-
Adams blames OKC's struggles on himself
Steven Adams believes he's the problem with the Thunder struggles in the clutch
-
LaVar: Lakers don't know how to coach Zo
LaVar claims that Luke Walton has been 'soft' on Lonzo so far