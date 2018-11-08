Is the Jimmy Butler mess with Timberwolves holding back Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins?
It may be in the Timberwolves' best interest to move on from Butler sooner than later
The Timberwolves have easily been the NBA's most dramatic team so far this year, with Jimmy Butler trying to force himself out and the Timberwolves standing pat to this point. It seems like it's more a question of when Butler will be traded than if he will, and to make matters worsem the Timberwolves have been slow out of the gate, starting at 4-8.
While Butler's stats remain as solid as ever -- he's averaging 22.2 points per game, exactly the same as last year's numbers in fact -- Karl-Anthony Towns has seen his scoring and rebounding numbers dip. He's down to 18.3 points per game from 21.3 and 10.2 rebounds per game from 12.3. Andrew Wiggins has also been up and down so far this season, and the rain cloud hanging over the team can't be helping the young players' production.
On Thursday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talk about the Wolves' slow start, and they wonder if Butler's presence is contributing to that start. Bell notes that the team has already committed to Towns and Wiggins, so that may be their core for the foreseeable future. They wonder if moving on from Butler now has to be the move so that the Towns and Wiggins era can truly begin in Minnesota.
Listen and Subscribe to Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ainge squashes Rozier trade rumors
Ainge kills any speculation regarding trade talks involving Boston's talented point guard
-
Ranking new NBA 'City' edition unis
From tributes to the Notorious B.I.G., Prince and Rocky, some of these unis are fire -- and...
-
NBA DFS, Nov. 8: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
NBA Wednesday scores, highlights
It was a busy Wednesday night in the Association, with 10 games on the schedule
-
WATCH: Sabonis puts Embiid on poster
Sabonis jammed it with authority right in Embiid's face
-
How Kyle Lowry turned into Steve Nash
The Raptors are 10-1, even though Kawhi Leonard has missed four games