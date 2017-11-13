Is There More To the Jusuf Nurkic Situation?

The Blazer’s Edge Podcast welcomes Brian Freeman to the show to talk about all things Jusuf Nurkic.

On this week's episode of the Blazer’s Edge Podcast, former professional basketball player and current Blazer's Edge contributor Brian Freeman joins Dan and Tara to discuss Jusuf Nurkic and what's transpired the past couple of games in the fourth quarter and what went wrong against the Brooklyn Nets. Brian and the crew break down team schemes, understanding what we know and don't know from a fan/media point of view, the effects of closed door meetings and more!

1:00 Introduction. Brian Freeman, former professional basketball player and resident big man is our guest today!

2:00 The Blazers identity—where is it?

4:00 Building the Blazers’ identity on both ends

5:00 Breaking down the Nets game—what happened and why

7:00 What's up with Nurkic and not closing out games?

8:30 Why hasn't Nurkic been on the floor?

11:00 Where did it go wrong against the Nets?

14:00 That one bad play everyone is talking about—it's going to be the first thing they look at the next day

17:00 Where did the Blazers go wrong in the second half?

20:30 Playing inside and outside the scheme

23:30 How much has the loss of Aminu and the introduction of Vonleh back into the lineup changed things

25:30 The return of Meyers Leonard and infectious effort

27:30 Is it time for a closed-door meeting?

30:00 How much of the up and down start is rooted in the homestand?

34:00 While there's cause for concern, slow down

35:00 Assessing the optics of the Nurkic situation

37:30 Don't overreact or under-react

39:30 Is Nurkic getting tired?

43:00 The player-coach relationship and rotations

49:00 The next set of games before the road trip

