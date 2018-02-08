Isaiah Thomas' agent on Cavs-Lakers trade: 'It's LeBron's ball ... this wasn't working'

It was clear that Isaiah Thomas and LeBron James didn't work together on the court. The Cavaliers traded for Thomas hoping that they could use the best of what he had to offer in Boston and transfer that over to Cleveland. It was a disaster. Thomas never looked like he had fully recovered from his hip injury and the fit was awkward as soon as he entered the Cavs lineup.

Now that Thomas has been traded to the Lakers, he'll get a chance for a fresh start elsewhere. In Los Angeles he might have more opportunity to run the offense the way he wants to. At least that's what his agent, Aaron Goodwin, believes. via Cleveland.com:

"He's worked too hard to get back, and he's a ball dominant player," said Thomas' agent, Aaron Goodwin. "It's LeBron's ball, and this clearly wasn't working. Koby (Altman) and I have had enough conversations where it was clear, with the way the system was going, it wasn't beneficial for either party. This is a good opportunity for Isaiah."

Thomas' agent may have put it bluntly, but he's simply saying what everybody was thinking. Thomas and James just couldn't share the ball together the same way James had with Irving. Their styles of play didn't compliment each other well and that's not even going into the egos that existed in the locker room together.

Thomas leaves Cleveland with a usage rate of 29 percent, per Basketball Reference. There was always concern that his ball-dominant style wouldn't work well with the Cavs and that's exactly what happened. It was the worst case scenario in every way.