Isaiah Thomas asks Celtics not to honor him with video tribute after Pierce's objections

After going back and forth for a few weeks, it appears there's a resolution to the conflict between Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaiah Thomas and Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce.

The beef started when Thomas, who was a two-time All-Star in Boston, asked the Celtics not to play his video tribute during the Cavs-Celtics game on Jan. 3 because Thomas wasn't active and his family wasn't in town. He instead asked them to delay the tribute to the next Cavs-Celtics game in Boston on Feb. 11.

Pierce didn't take kindly to that idea, since it is the same night the Celtics will retire Pierce's jersey. Thomas immediately said that he meant no disrespect and thought that his video wouldn't take away from Pierce's recognition, but it appears Thomas has changed his tune. He took to Twitter on Tuesday night, asking the Celtics not to honor him on Feb. 11.

I'd like to thank the Celtics for their gracious offer to play a video tribute on Feb 11th celebrating my 3yrs in Boston. But since it appears this has caused some controversy w/ Paul Pierce's night I'd ask the Celtics instead to focus all of their attention on #34's career. — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 17, 2018

The Celtics and Cavs won't meet again after Feb. 11 unless it's in the playoffs, and the Celtics won't likely want to give Thomas a tribute then. So it appears they'll have to wait until next season, if ever, to honor one of the more popular players in recent Celtics history.