Isaiah Thomas asks Celtics not to honor him with video tribute after Pierce's objections
Thomas took to Twitter to let the Celtics know he doesn't want to ruin Pierce's night
After going back and forth for a few weeks, it appears there's a resolution to the conflict between Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaiah Thomas and Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce.
The beef started when Thomas, who was a two-time All-Star in Boston, asked the Celtics not to play his video tribute during the Cavs-Celtics game on Jan. 3 because Thomas wasn't active and his family wasn't in town. He instead asked them to delay the tribute to the next Cavs-Celtics game in Boston on Feb. 11.
Pierce didn't take kindly to that idea, since it is the same night the Celtics will retire Pierce's jersey. Thomas immediately said that he meant no disrespect and thought that his video wouldn't take away from Pierce's recognition, but it appears Thomas has changed his tune. He took to Twitter on Tuesday night, asking the Celtics not to honor him on Feb. 11.
The Celtics and Cavs won't meet again after Feb. 11 unless it's in the playoffs, and the Celtics won't likely want to give Thomas a tribute then. So it appears they'll have to wait until next season, if ever, to honor one of the more popular players in recent Celtics history.
-
Former Celtics G Jo Jo White dies at 71
The Hall of Famer's jersey was retired by the Celtics in 1982
-
Afflalo lands punch to Bjelica's head
It's rare to see a legit punch in an NBA fight, but this was definitely one of them
-
NBA Tuesday scores, highlights, updates
We've got all the scores, highlights and news from an NBA Tuesday
-
Nate Robinson to join BIG3 as co-captain
The former Slam Dunk Contest champion will take his talents to Tri-State
-
Google Arts app has funny NBA results
Do NBA players have look-a-likes from famous paintings? We found out on the new Arts & Culture...
-
Suns vs. Blazers NBA odds, expert picks
Larry Hartstein is on quite a run in picks involving the Suns and the Trail Blazers
Add a Comment