Isaiah Thomas gives his top NBA point guards to Kevin Hart and put himself ahead of everyone
Thomas says he believes he's the best point guard in the league
Isaiah Thomas has never been one to lack in self-confidence.
The 5-foot-9 Nuggets guard has used that mental advantage to build out an impressive professional career that includes two All-Star selections and an All-NBA Second Team appearance – all despite being taken with the final pick of the 2011 NBA Draft. But his most illustrious accomplishment to date may now be self-dubbed.
Thomas spoke with famous comedian Kevin Hart this week as part of the Cold as Balls show on the Laugh Out Loud Network, and he once again flashed that supreme self-confidence. Or maybe delusion. You be the judge, based off Thomas' own list of the top point guards in the league.
From No. 6 to to No. 1, here's how Thomas' own list shook out in his eyes:
6. Damian Lillard
5. John Wall
3. Kyrie Irving
2. Steph Curry
1. Himself
Hart's comedic brilliance aside, his ability to keep his composure while Thomas predictably put himself atop his own list is pretty impressive. But given Thomas' track record as a swaggery star, maybe Hart had time to practice his reaction to the answer everyone -- and probably Hart, too -- saw coming.
