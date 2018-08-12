Isaiah Thomas quickly backtracks after slamming city of Cleveland, says it was 'actually cool'

Isaiah Thomas' stint in Cleveland after being acquired as part of the Kyrie Irving trade last year was short-lived. In total, he played only 15 games for the Cavaliers before being shipped out to the Lakers at the trade deadline, and there's some bad blood that seemingly is still making its way to the surface.

Saturday in an Instagram Live video, the former Cavs-turned-Lakers-turned-Nuggets guard reflected on the various cities where he has played professionally -- Sacramento, Phoenix, Boston, Cleveland and L.A. -- and didn't mince words when discussing his thoughts on Cleveland.

"Cleveland was a s---hole," he said. "I see why Bron left. Again."

Isaiah Thomas on his time in Cleveland... 👀 pic.twitter.com/xsailU04BA — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 12, 2018

Thomas later tried to clarify his statement in a second video, and apologized for the choice words he used to describe the city.

"I shouldn't have said that," Thomas said. "That was my fault. Cleveland was actually cool, it was all right. The situation just wasn't the best. I apologize for saying it was a s---hole. It wasn't a s---hole. The team was dope, the players was filthy. My guy Gio. Training staff was cold. Nah, Cleveland was cool. I shouldn't have said that, that was my bad. I was just talking on IG Live, I didn't think it was gonna get to where they're posting it. It's like damn, my bad."

Thomas also took to Twitter to announce a more formalized apology on his statement.

I apologize for my choice of words about Cleveland. I was on my live playing around. They don’t show you everything for a reason smh. Right after that I clarified what I said.... All love to everybody who had love for me in Cleveland. — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) August 12, 2018

Thomas was traded to the Lakers on Feb. 8 along with Channing Frye as Cleveland worked to shore up its depth around LeBron James in its pursuit of another NBA title. In return, the Cavs received Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr.

Before Thomas was sent to the West Coast, however, there was reports of tension between he and the team which included him reportedly calling out Kevin Love. Many also quickly noticed the poor fit he was alongside the Cavs core, which didn't help the situation.

Thomas, however, would go on to bounce back respectably with the Lakers, averaging 15.6 points in 17 appearances. He signed a one-year deal this offseason with the Denver Nuggets.