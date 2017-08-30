Isaiah Thomas says he's not damaged goods, will return the same player

To hear Isaiah Thomas tell it, the Cleveland Cavaliers don't need to be concerned about his injured hip.

Thomas told ESPN that, while not perfect, his hip is going to be fine and he'll be the same player as always.

"I am not damaged," Thomas told ESPN on Tuesday. "I'll be back, and I'll be the same player." "There's never been an indication that I wouldn't be back, and there's never been an indication that this is something messing up my career. Maybe I am not going to be back as soon this season as everyone wants me to be, but I'm going to be back, and I'm going to be the same player again. No doctor has told me anything different than that."

Thomas' hip has been a major point of interest the last week. Not only is it holding up a trade between the Cavaliers and Celtics for Kyrie Irving, but the injury could leave long-term damage to his career. At 28, Thomas is in the final year of his contract and would be asking for major money when he enters free agency. But his earning potential could be derailed if the injury is serious enough.

While Thomas has been in contact with the Cavaliers since his physical, he doesn't know what Cleveland's future plans are. His main goal is clearing the air that he's going to be healthy.

"I don't know what [the organization] is doing," Thomas told ESPN. "It's out of my control. I just want to talk about what I can control, and I know that this (hip) won't be a problem into the future."

Thomas might not be a free agent yet, but he's trying to protect his value and future free agency status with these comments. Whether he can quell the many of rumors flying around about his hip being potentially worse than once feared is another matter. He still has a full season to play to prove himself correct, but for now he's done what any player would do. Protect himself.