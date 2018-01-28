Isaiah Thomas says it's 'not fair' he's taking so much blame for Cavs' recent poor play
Thomas has played just nine games with the Cavs this season
The Cleveland Cavaliers finally won a game on Friday, beating the Pacers 115-108, but things have not been going well in The Land over the past few weeks.
They can't play defense, there are trade rumors every day and they recently had a fiery team meeting that seems to suggest an unhappy locker room. (Though Isaiah Thomas says everything is cool between him and Kevin Love.) From LeBron James on down, everyone on the roster should be shouldering some blame for how things are going.
I.T., however, said it's "not fair" that he seems to be getting so much of the blame. Via ESPN:
"We've been a lowest five [rated] defensive team in the NBA the whole time [this season]," Thomas said after practice Saturday. "So when I come back, it's my fault now. Which, life isn't fair, but that's not fair, bro. At all. I just laugh at those things because I know in this circle and this team, everybody believes in each other, and everybody's in here for it to work and for us to be playing in June. That's the ultimate goal."
There have been various reports that other players on the Cavaliers are frustrated with Thomas, who has struggled since returning to the lineup. He has never been known for being a good defender, and when he's struggling this much with his shot (39 percent from the field this month), he isn't bringing much to the table.
He does have a point, however, that this isn't a situation where he showed up and the Cavs started to fall apart. He's not helping right now, but the Cavs' problems go far behind just IT.
-
How to watch Sixers vs. Thunder
The Thunder will look to extend their seven-game winning streak
-
NBA DFS, Jan. 28: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Roberson needs season-ending surgery
Roberson isn't just the Thunder's best defender, but an example of a non-shooter existing in...
-
Warriors-Celtics would be best NBA Final
With the Cavs floundering, the Celtics are now our best hope for a competitive series
-
George named All-Star replacement
Paul George has made the fifth All-Star Game of his career as an injury replacement for DeMarcus...
-
Watch: Anthony scores 25K career points
Melo reaches a career scoring milestone
Add a Comment