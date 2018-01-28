Isaiah Thomas says it's 'not fair' he's taking so much blame for Cavs' recent poor play

The Cleveland Cavaliers finally won a game on Friday, beating the Pacers 115-108, but things have not been going well in The Land over the past few weeks.

They can't play defense, there are trade rumors every day and they recently had a fiery team meeting that seems to suggest an unhappy locker room. (Though Isaiah Thomas says everything is cool between him and Kevin Love.) From LeBron James on down, everyone on the roster should be shouldering some blame for how things are going.

I.T., however, said it's "not fair" that he seems to be getting so much of the blame. Via ESPN:

"We've been a lowest five [rated] defensive team in the NBA the whole time [this season]," Thomas said after practice Saturday. "So when I come back, it's my fault now. Which, life isn't fair, but that's not fair, bro. At all. I just laugh at those things because I know in this circle and this team, everybody believes in each other, and everybody's in here for it to work and for us to be playing in June. That's the ultimate goal."

There have been various reports that other players on the Cavaliers are frustrated with Thomas, who has struggled since returning to the lineup. He has never been known for being a good defender, and when he's struggling this much with his shot (39 percent from the field this month), he isn't bringing much to the table.

He does have a point, however, that this isn't a situation where he showed up and the Cavs started to fall apart. He's not helping right now, but the Cavs' problems go far behind just IT.