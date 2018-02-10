Isaiah Thomas to reportedly come off bench in Lakers debut; could vie for starting role
The former Cavs guard will have the chance to work his way into Los Angeles' starting lineup
Isaiah Thomas is getting a fresh start after being dealt to the Lakers hours before the trade deadline. His tenure with the Cavaliers was a disaster in every way and he clearly needed a new situation. He needed a place where he could work his way back from a hip injury. The Lakers, in a desire to clear cap space, were willing to give him that chance.
However, they're not going to throw Thomas into the fire immediately. According to ESPN, the Lakers plan to bring Thomas off the bench for at least the beginning of his tenure in L.A. If everything goes well, he'll then have a chance to be moved into the starting lineup.
Isaiah Thomas will come off the bench when he makes his Los Angeles Lakers debut Saturday night against the Dallas Mavericks, league sources told ESPN.
...
The plan is for Thomas to eventually work himself into position to join the starting five, according to sources.
Thomas will probably not be happy about this, but it's for the best. He established himself as a starting-caliber point guard with the Celtics, but his hip injury changed everything. He didn't look like himself in Cleveland and the Lakers don't want to repeat that mistake. Their plan is to bring him along slower.
It's very possible Thomas can enter the starting lineup toward the end of the season and maybe play his way into a decent contract. His current deal will expire at the end of the season and he's probably lost out on a lot of money after the Cleveland disaster -- which must be a disappointment for Thomas after he was set to sign a huge deal after his incredible season in Boston.
-
Buyout rumor: Johnson to join Rockets
Joe Johnson is going to re-unite with his former head coach, Mike D'Antoni, according to a...
-
NBA DFS, Feb. 10: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
How to watch Spurs vs. Lakers
The Spurs take on the Warriors in a potential Western Conference final preview
-
Lillard scores 50 in three quarters
Damian Lillard had himself a night against the Kings when he dropped 50 on them in three q...
-
Ball announces album on Twitter
Lonzo Ball is going to be the latest athlete to put out a music album
-
WATCH: Wade returns to Miami
The Miami faithful got to see a franchise legend return on Friday night. Dwyane Wade is back...
Add a Comment