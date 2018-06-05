Isaiah Thomas trolls Cavs on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live,' says ex-team 'gonna get swept' in 2018 NBA Finals

The Cleveland Cavaliers are down 2-0 in the 2018 NBA Finals to their nemesis, the Golden State Warriors. And if that wasn't enough, they're now getting trolled by former players. Isaiah Thomas, who played just 15 games with the team after arriving in a blockbuster trade last offseason, made an appearance Monday night on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

He was there with former Detroit Pistons point guard and Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas, and the two played a trivia show Kimmel calls "Generation Gap." Basically, he asks questions about old things and new things to see if people from different generations either know their history or are keeping up with the new trends.

It's actually a pretty fun few minutes of TV. Toward the end of the game, the younger Thomas was still stuck on zero points when he was faced with another question he didn't know the answer to. As he struggled to come up with a guess, he joked, "I'm like the Cavs, I'm gonna get swept."

The exchange starts at about the 6:40 mark in the video below, and sends the older I.T. scurrying off camera in laughter.

Hey, you gotta give credit to Isaiah; that was a pretty good one.

Thomas, understandably, probably doesn't have much fondness for his time in Cleveland. After getting sent there in the Kyrie Irving trade last summer, he missed half the season while rehabbing from his hip injury. And then he was sent packing before he really had an opportunity to get himself back into the swing of things after a long layoff.