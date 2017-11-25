Isaiah Whitehead, Milton Doyle lead Long Island to fifth win

Isiah Whitehead and Milton Doyle both had 30 point games Saturday night in Canton, Ohio, as the Long Island Nets notched their fifth win in nine games, 116-101.

Whitehead played 39 minutes (more than any of his Brooklyn teammates have played in a single game this season.) He had 32 points on 11-of-21 points, including 2-of-8 from three. He went to the line 11 times, making eight. He also had 10 rebounds, four assists ... and seven turnovers.

Doyle played 37 minutes and did most of his damage against the Cavaliers affiliate He finished with 30 points, hitting 6-of-11 from deep. He also had eight rebounds and five assists. The 6’4” Loyola product is now averaging 18.8 points, shooting 39.3 percent overall and 30 percent from three.

Kamari Murphy, who played with Whitehead at Lincoln High School in Coney Island, had another double-double. The 6’9” Murphy garnered 15 rebounds to go with 11 points, four assists and three blocks.

Also in double figures for the young Nets was J.J. Moore with 14. Jacob Wiley and Yakuba Ouattara, the Nets’ two-way contract players, didn’t play. Nor did Akil Mitchell.

Cedi Osman, the 6’8” Cavalier forward on assignment with Canton, finished with 21. Ante Zizic, the seven-footer who the Cavs acquired in the Kyrie Irving deal, had 14 points and seven rebounds.

The Nets went up early and steadily increased their lead, winning all four quarters. Long Island played solid defense throughout. The Charge shot 35 percent from the field. Canton was 8-of-37 from the 3-point line for 22 percent and shot only 69 percent from the foul line. The Nets shot 53 percent, 36 percent and 69 percent.

The game ended a two-week long, five-game road trip for Long Island which took them to the west coast and Arizona. They finished 3-2, their best trip in their two year history.