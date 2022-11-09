The beef that started in the 1980s between former Detroit Pistons star Isiah Thomas and former Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is still alive and well today. In a recent interview, Thomas said he was not a fan of how he was portrayed in "The Last Dance," a documentary series on Jordan and the 1998 Bulls.

During the Abu Dhabi NBA games last month, the 12-time NBA All-Star did not hold back his thoughts on the matter.

"When I was watching 'The Last Dance,' I'm seating there and I'm watching it with my family and I'm thinking everything is good. And then this guy comes on television and he says that he hates me and then he calls me an asshole," Thomas said, via Eurohoops. "And then I proceed to watch a whole documentary about him being an asshole. I'm like wait a minute, time out. Until I get a public apology, this beef is gonna go on for a long, long time, cause I'm from the west side of Chicago."

In the series, which came out in 2020, Jordan admits that he "hates" Thomas but respects his game. Jordan even said Thomas is the second best point guard of all time, behind only Magic Johnson.

However, there are likely a number of reasons why Thomas is upset. One of the major incidents between the two of them is when the entire Detroit team -- including Thomas -- walked off the court before Game 4 of the 1991 Eastern Conference Finals was officially over. The Pistons were being blown out and most of their team left without shaking hands with their opponents.

Thomas explained that the Boston Celtics had done the same thing to the Pistons during a previous season.

"During that period of time, that's just not how it was passed," Thomas said. "When you lost, you left the floor."

In Episode 4, Jordan is given a tablet to watch Thomas' interview, but before even watching it he already had a lot to say.

"Well, I know it's all bullshit. Whatever he says now, you know it wasn't his true actions then," Jordan said. "He's had time enough to think about it, or the reactions of the public has kind of changed his perspective of it. You can show me whatever you want. There's no way you can convince he wasn't an asshole."

Another incident occurred when Thomas was not selected to the 1992 Olympic "Dream Team."

"I don't know what went into that process," Thomas said. "I met the criteria to be selected, but I wasn't."

In the series, Jordan denied that he was the reason Thomas was excluded. However, he did say the team was based on "camaraderie" and "harmony," and that Thomas would've "made a different feeling on that team."

Both players have long retired, but it seems like they haven't been able to patch things up yet. Based on their personalities, it's hard to say who is more likely to take the first step toward reconciliation.