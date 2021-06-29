Hey everyone. It's Chris Bengal here, pinch hitting for Tom Fornelli on this beautiful Tuesday. I'm going to attempt to pull a Shohei Ohtani and hit these picks out of the park.

Speaking of Ohtani, it's absolutely insane what the Los Angeles Angels phenom has been doing. While the Angels own just a 38-40 record, Ohtani has become must-watch television on a nightly basis. We saw why on Monday as Ohtani blasted a first-inning home run that left the yard at a speed of 117.2 miles-per-hour and traveled 416 feet.

It's not an official pick, but it's worth sprinkling a few bucks on Ohtani to go yard a few times a week. More often than not, that's a wager that will hit, especially if you find a favorable pitching matchup.

Meanwhile, we've also got NBA action once again tonight. I found myself banking on the Phoenix Suns closing out the Western Conference Finals on Monday. However, that was before Paul George decided to have the game of his life and force a Game 6. The Suns have won me quite a bit of money throughout these playoffs, so it's hard to be too upset. I'm pretty confident that the Milwaukee Bucks will offer several opportunities to make us some cash tonight.

Let's get to the picks!

All times Eastern, and all odds via William Hill Sportsbook

🔥 The Hot Ticket

Bucks at Hawks, 8:30 p.m. | TV: TNT

The Pick: Bucks (-6.5): The Hawks have been an awesome story throughout the NBA playoffs, but I just don't see them being able to hang in this one. Star guard Trae Young is dealing with a bone bruise in his foot and is currently listed as questionable for Game 4. Now, I certainly would be shocked if Young did play in this one, but it's very possible that he isn't playing anywhere close to 100 percent. After briefly leaving Game 3 in the fourth quarter, he only scored three points once he returned.

I just don't think we'll get the sensational Young that we've grown accustomed to seeing.

Game 3 really showed how dangerous the Bucks can be. Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best players on the planet and that's not up for debate. However, Antetokounmpo didn't have to do the heavy-lifting down the stretch in Game 3 due to Khris Middleton's impressive scoring acumen. Middleton nailed six threes and truly carried Milwaukee in the fourth quarter when they were able to put the game away. I'd expect the one-two punch of Antetokounmpo and Middleton to thrive once again as the injuries catch up with the Hawks.

Key Trend: Bucks are 4-1 ATS in their past five games

💰 The Picks

⚾ MLB

Angels at Yankees, 7:05 p.m. | TV: MLB.TV

The Pick: Angels (+143) -- The Yankees are not a good baseball team right now and Tuesday's pitching matchup isn't doing them any favors. Starter Jameson Taillon has been brutal so far this season as he owns a 2-4 record to go along with a 5.18 ERA. In five of his starts, Taillon has surrendered at least four runs. I wouldn't be surprised to see him have a similar outing against the Angels.

Can Shohei Ohtani hit a home run in his third consecutive game? I certainly believe that it's a likely possibility and the Angels also have a strong stable of hitters in the likes of Anthony Rendon, Jared Walsh and Justin Upton. I'm very confident that the Angels can get the job done against Taillon.

Key Trend: Angels are 10-1 in their last 11 games vs. a starter with a WHIP greater than 1.30 (Taillon has a 1.32 WHIP)

🏀 NBA

Bucks vs. Hawks, 8:30 p.m. | TV: TNT

The Pick: Khris Middleton Over 2.5 threes (-125) -- I'm banking on Khris Middleton staying hot and even if he's not en fuego, this number can still hit. Middleton did have a forgettable Game 1 in which he went 0-of-9 from three, but that was only the second game of the entire playoffs in which he didn't connect on a single three.

Middleton has made at least three three-pointers in 10 of Milwaukee's 14 games this postseason, so history is definitely on Middleton's side to hit the number. If Middleton is aggressive like he was in Game 3 (6-of-12 shooting from three), this should clear without any problems.

Key Trend: Middleton has nailed three shots from beyond the arc in 10 of Milwaukee's postseason games this season.

💸 The DFS Rundown

Top Three Starters

Jose Urquidy, Astros

Rich Hill, Rays

Walker Buehler, Dodgers

Value Starter

Lucas Giolito, White Sox

Today's Top Stack

Shohei Ohtani, Angels

Jared Walsh, Angels

Anthony Rendon, Angels



Value Hitter

Adolis Garcia, Rangers

⚾ Underdog Parlay

Let's bet two dogs on the money line tonight, shall we? This parlay pays out at +495.