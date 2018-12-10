It seems Steph Curry believes the moon landing was a hoax: I don't think we've ever been to the moon

Move over, Flat-Earth Truther Kyrie Irving ... the NBA may have a new favorite point guard conspiracy theorist in Fake Moon Landing Steph Curry.

This week, the Warriors star appeared on "Winging It" -- a new podcast from The Ringer hosted by Vince Carter, Kent Bazemore and Annie Finberg -- alongside Andre Iguodala and revealed that he doesn't believe that NASA has ever been to the moon. For what it's worth, it appears that a few others also sided with Curry on the conspiracy theory.

Curry: "We ever been to the moon? Others: "Nope." Curry: "They're gonna come get us. I don't think so, either."

The exchange came as a follow-up to a lighthearted conversation about how exactly scientists think they know what dinosaurs sound like. ("A bone don't tell you what the sound is," said Bazemore.) Finberg asked Curry if he genuinely believed that the moon landing was faked, and Curry confirmed the belief.

However, it was not confirmed who Curry believed was "gonna come get us." It's possible he could have been referring to the media, which has since pounced on his anti-moon landing theory, or it's also possible he could have been referring to aliens. The latter would be far more interesting.

In any case, it seems likely that Curry will be asked about this in the coming days, and it should be interesting to see if he doubles down or tries to downplay the friendly banter on a casual podcast. Considering Irving spent years being mocked and questioned about his flat-Earth claims before eventually apologizing earlier this year, it wouldn't be all that surprising if Curry walked back on the comments a bit.

Or, and hear me out here, what if Irving and Curry teamed up for a podcast of their own -- a conspiracy theory show that tackled wide-ranging topics from Earth, space, and prehistoric times? It could just be crazy enough to work.

