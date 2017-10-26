It sure looks like Joel Embiid was mocking Lonzo Ball's peculiar shooting form
'The Process' has already engaged in Twitter beefs with Hassan Whiteside and Andre Drummond
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid's social media persona has taken on a life of its own over the past couple of weeks. We're only a few games into the season and he's already engaged in Twitter beefs with fellow big men Hassan Whiteside and Andre Drummond.
Now it appears that Embiid is taking aim at the NBA's most popular 19-year-old, Lonzo Ball. Before Wednesday's 105-104 loss to the Rockets, Embiid practiced an unconventional shooting technique during warmups. It just happened to look quite a bit like Lonzo's unique form.
Now, you could look at this and say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. But that would only make sense if Lonzo was actually making shots. Since the Lakers rookie point guard is shooting 31 percent from the field and 23 percent on 3-pointers, it's safe to say that Embiid wasn't looking to adopt the style.
Then again, Embiid is in a bit of a shooting slump from deep as well, having shot 2-for-13 from the 3-point line in his first four games after making 37 percent last season. And when a player is slumping, we know they're willing to try pretty much anything.
