JJ Redick denies using racial slur in video to Chinese fans, says he was 'tongue tied'

Controversy has erupted on social media over JJ Redick's apparent use of a slur towards Chinese fans.

In a video filmed to celebrate Chinese New Year, Redick, along with many other players, offered short messages to NBA fans in China. In the video, Redick appears to say, "I just wanted to wish all the NBA c---k fans in China a very happy Chinese New Year." Redick's appearance comes at the 51-second mark of the video below:

Redick, however, has denied this. In a tweet he sent out late Sunday morning, Redick said he was "tongue-tied," and added, "the word I purportedly said is not in my vocabulary."

Just saw a video that is being circulated of me wishing a happy new year to NBA fans in China.Clearly I was tongue tied, as the word I purportedly said is not in my vocabulary. I’m disappointed that anyone would think I would use that word. I love & respect our friends in China. — JJ Redick (@JJRedick) February 18, 2018

While this is currently just a discussion on social media, it seems likely that the NBA will get involved here considering both their huge fan base in China and the seriousness of using this kind of language.