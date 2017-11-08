J.R. Smith struggles, then wears LeBron shoes, has breakout game: Coincidence?

J.R. Smith had his best game of the season at the perfect time for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The team's game Tuesday night against the young Milwaukee Bucks was an important test, as the Cavs were coming off an embarrassing loss to the (at the time) 1-8 Atlanta Hawks on Sunday afternoon, and had lost five of their last six games. Despite playing poor defense once again, and Giannis Antetokounmpo going off for 40 points, the Cavs got an important victory, winning 124-119.

And Smith, who, like the Cavs, has struggled all season long, had a lot to do with it. The veteran guard went for 20 points on the night, shooting 7-12 from the field, including 5-7 from downtown. It was his first 20-point game of the season, and just the third time he's scored in double figures.

So, how did Smith manage to finally have a big game? Well, according to LeBron James, it's because Smith wore King James' signature shoe, the LeBrons.

"I told him it was the shoes, he finally decided to wear my shoes," LeBron joked after the win. "After a long conversation, he finally decided to wear 'em and had a breakout game."

Hey, whatever works.

Considering how poorly Smith was shooting this season before Tuesday night's game (19-69 from the field, including 11-47 from 3-point), perhaps he should stick with the LeBrons for a while.