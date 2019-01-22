J.R. Smith trade rumors: Cavaliers will have trouble dealing the veteran, per report

If you're wondering why you haven't heard about J.R. Smith in a while, you've come to the right place.

According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, the Cleveland Cavaliers will have trouble moving the veteran shooting guard before the trade deadline due to real concerns about his morale in the locker room.

"Currently on exile from Cleveland. Trading for Smith is said to be, "Easier said than done." Good shooter, but hasn't played up to standards in the last two seasons. Has a partial guarantee for next season, but concerns about locker-room morale are real."

Smith has been inactive and away from the team since November as the Cavaliers have made it clear that he won't play another game for the Wine and Gold, who will be back in action on Wednesday when they face the Celtics (7:30 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension). While this tactic might work with other players who are younger and have fewer character concerns, it seems to be doing more harm than good for the value of the 33-year-old guard. Heck, at the beginning of the season, Smith had even stated his desire to be traded.

Prior to leaving the team, Smith had averaged 6.7 points, 1.9 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 20.7 minutes per game in 11 appearances and four starts. He hasn't played in a game since November 19.

With the Cavaliers establishing themselves as the worst team in the NBA with a mark of 9-39, it's hard envisioning a scenario where Smith plays another game in the Wine and Gold. Not even a brief return would seem to indicate that Smith's trade value would see an increase considering he's already sat out the past two months while fully healthy.

The veteran shooting guard has one year left on his deal after this season, but his $15.6 million salary for the 2019-20 season can be wiped off the books if waived by June 30, 2019. In other words, he's essentially on an expiring contract.