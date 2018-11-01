J.R. Smith wants Cavs to trade him, says it's hard to put on Cleveland jersey right now
The veteran guard is ready to move on from Cleveland as soon as possible
J.R. Smith might be the next name on the Cleveland Cavaliers to move on from the struggling franchise.
Just days after the team fired head coach Tyronn Lue, Smith has gone on record as stating that he desires to be traded.
According to Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal, Smith says it's hard to even put on a Cleveland jersey right now.
This isn't exactly shocking. Smith is one of several veterans on the Cavaliers' roster that is being shopped around in trade talks around the league. It also doesn't help that Smith was one of several veterans that Lue was trying to play over the youngsters, a decision that reportedly led to his firing by general manager Koby Altman.
Despite having served as the Cavs' starting shooting guard for all four of their NBA Finals appearances, Smith's playing time has dipped big time in the post-LeBron James era. He not only lost his starting job, he's also appeared in just four of the team's seven games this season, averaging just 12.0 minutes per game.
Smith still serves a role as a three-point specialist, which means he still has a place in this league even as he enters his 15th season. However, with the Cavaliers clearly rebuilding and LeBron no longer in the picture, Smith simply doesn't have a purpose on the 2018-19 team.
Trading the former Sixth Man of the Year as soon as possible will only be beneficial for both parties.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA scores, updates, highlights
There were seven games and plenty of storylines to talk about on Wednesday night
-
Butler to play Friday against Warriors
Butler told Rachel Nichols that him sitting out is due to soreness, not to protest the trade...
-
LeBron's Lakers learning how to win
James, who drained the winning free throw, is happy his guys are getting 'experience of playing...
-
Derrick Rose had his best game in years
Derrick Rose exploded for 50 points on Wednesday night
-
Shirts feature modern 'NBA Jam' duos
You could even say they're on fire
-
NBA DFS, Nov. 1: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...