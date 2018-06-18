J.R. Smith's jersey from his infamous Game 1 gaffe in the NBA Finals is up for auction
Here's your chance own a piece of NBA Finals ignominy
J.R. Smith has done a lot of things throughout his NBA career. He has won an NBA championship, scored 12,057 points and gone on random, unexplained hot streaks at times when the Cavaliers have needed it the most. However, in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals, Smith may have stamped his legacy with the most frustratingly silly mistake that basketball has seen since Michael Ruffin literally threw away an overtime win over a decade ago.
Now, fans can own a piece of that history. Smith's jersey from the fateful game is up for auction on the NBA's auctions page. At the time of this article, the highest bid is at $3,000 and has slightly under three-and-a-half days left for bidding.
If you need a reminder of exactly why JR Smith's Game 1 jersey is significant, well...
The Warriors would go on to win Game 1 in overtime and sweep the Cavaliers, and this moment would be cemented in history -- through memes. Smith has a long history of bizarre antics, from playing on while Carmelo Anthony was still lying on the floor to this gif, but none of those came in moments as monumental or as this one. The only question now: Who is going to hang up this piece of history in their home?
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Cavs call about Kawhi
CBS Sports' Raja Bell believes landing Kawhi could impact LeBron's decision on where he'll...
-
NBA Draft: Top 12 foreign prospects
The international pool was hurt by early withdrawals, but some solid players are available
-
L.A. concerned about Kawhi's injuries?
Kawhi Leonard wants to go to Los Angeles, but teams in L.A. are reportedly worried about his...
-
When is the 2018 NBA Draft?
The 2018 NBA Draft, slated for Thursday, June 21, is fast approaching
-
Shaq: LeBron shouldn't chase rings
O'Neal doesn't want LeBron to do what he did at the end of his career
-
Superlatives of the 2018 Draft class
Ayton may be taken first overall, but Doncic is the best passer and possesses the highest...