J.R. Smith's jersey from his infamous Game 1 gaffe in the NBA Finals is up for auction

J.R. Smith has done a lot of things throughout his NBA career. He has won an NBA championship, scored 12,057 points and gone on random, unexplained hot streaks at times when the Cavaliers have needed it the most. However, in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals, Smith may have stamped his legacy with the most frustratingly silly mistake that basketball has seen since Michael Ruffin literally threw away an overtime win over a decade ago.

Now, fans can own a piece of that history. Smith's jersey from the fateful game is up for auction on the NBA's auctions page. At the time of this article, the highest bid is at $3,000 and has slightly under three-and-a-half days left for bidding.

The NBA is auctioning off JR Smith's game-worn jersey from GM1 of the NBA Finals! After 51 bids, it's up to $3,000.https://t.co/aS8iALdQ6j pic.twitter.com/s3Zb9Bq9hF — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 18, 2018

If you need a reminder of exactly why JR Smith's Game 1 jersey is significant, well...

CLASSIC JR SMITH LOLOLOLOL pic.twitter.com/V609eAhWql — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 1, 2018

The Warriors would go on to win Game 1 in overtime and sweep the Cavaliers, and this moment would be cemented in history -- through memes. Smith has a long history of bizarre antics, from playing on while Carmelo Anthony was still lying on the floor to this gif, but none of those came in moments as monumental or as this one. The only question now: Who is going to hang up this piece of history in their home?