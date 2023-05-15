The Memphis Grizzlies could start next season without their best player for a period of time. After an Instagram Live video circulated online that showed Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant holding what appeared to be a gun in a car, the All-Star guard was suspended by Memphis from all team activities. But that's not the only suspension Morant could be facing. The franchise centerpiece could be facing a "significant suspension" from the league, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

"I think Ja Morant is facing a lengthy, a significant suspension to start next season, if indeed that was a firearm in his hand in that video," Wojnarowski said on ESPN's Get Up. "There's going to be some pressure even from other teams around the NBA that this isn't just harmful to the Memphis Grizzlies, but this is harmful on a league level. I don't think Adam Silver is going to take this one lightly."

The video in question was from an Instagram Live on Saturday, and it shows Morant in a car with friends and for a brief second as the camera pans to him it appears that he is holding a gun. After the video made the rounds on social media, the Grizzlies suspended their star guard. The league then announced it was launching an investigation into the situation.

This is the latest in what's been a string of questionable incidents involving Morant. Just two months ago he was suspended for eight games by the league for posting a video of him holding a gun at Colorado night club. Prior to that, an investigative article by The Washington Post discovered that he was involved in two incidents dating back to last summer in which he was accused of threatening the head of security at a Memphis mall, and punching a 17-year-old boy during a pickup basketball game at his home.

After the string of incidents and upon his return from the suspension, Morant took responsibility for his actions. "Obviously, I've made mistakes in the past that cause a lot of negative attention -- not only to me, but my family as well, my team, the organization -- and I'm completely sorry for that," Morant said. "So my job now is, like I said, to be more responsible, more smarter, and don't cause any of that no more."

However, just two months after that suspension the Grizzlies superstar is again involved in a negative incident, and not only that but a similar situation to what got him suspended in the first place. The league will surely use his recent history in their determination of his suspension, and if it's for a significant period of time, it will surely have an impact on the Grizzlies to start next season.