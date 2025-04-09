After being fined $75,000 for making finger-gun gestures, Ja Morant has a new celebration. The Memphis Grizzlies guard appeared to mimic throwing a grenade after making a 3-pointer in the third quarter against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday:

That's the clip that was widely shared on social media, but it wasn't the only time Morant made the gesture.

He celebrated Santi Aldama making a 3 this way on the court in the second quarter:

And on the bench in the third:

After Morant made a 3 early in the fourth quarter, Grizzlies forward GG Jackson made the gesture on the bench. The broadcast captured Morant covering his ears:

The same sequence of events occurred on Memphis' next offensive possession:

Morant checked out with about nine minutes left in the Grizzlies' 124-100 win, but the celebrations continued. He stood up and made the gesture when Lamar Stevens made a 3 with about nine minutes left, and Stevens appeared to cover his ears, too:

Morant remained seated and did a more subtle version of the celebration when Jay Huff made a 3 about a minute later:

And he stood up and covered his ears when Jackson made one with less than two minutes to play:

Before the league issued the $75,000 fine last week, it issued Morant a warning, advising him that the finger-gun gesture "could be interpreted in a negative light," per the league's press release. In 2023, Morant was suspended for 25 games after brandishing a gun on Instagram Live on two separate occasions.