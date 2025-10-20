Injuries have derailed the progress of the Memphis Grizzlies for the past two seasons, and unfortunately the wave of injury absences have already begun going into the 2025-26 season.

Monday did bring some good news about star point guard Ja Morant, who Marc Stein reports is expected to play in Wednesday's season opener against the Pelicans. Morant missed the entire preseason due to an ankle injury and his status for the start of the season was in question, but Stein indicates he's progressed enough to be available when Memphis' season gets under way.

However, that bit of positive news arrived on the heels of yet another injury report from the Grizzlies, who announced guard Ty Jerome will miss at least four weeks with a "high-grade calf strain." Jerome was the top free agent signing of the Grizzlies and was set to be the first guard off the bench for Memphis this season behind Morant and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Jerome had a career-year in Cleveland last season, averaging 12.5 points per game and shooting 43.9% from 3-point range, but the Grizzlies will now have to wait for his introduction into the lineup due to a calf injury.

That puts another significant dent in Memphis' guard depth, as Scotty Pippen Jr. -- who was Morant's backup last year and started a number of games in his absence -- had recent toe surgery and will miss the start of the season as well. That leaves Javon Small as the backup point guard in Memphis' rotation, although they could certainly look at some non-traditional lineup options when Morant isn't on the floor.

Their frontcourt is also depleted going into the season, with centers Zach Edey and Brandon Clarke both injured to start the year, forcing Memphis to lean on small lineups early with Jaren Jackson Jr. and Santi Aldama playing some small-ball five.