Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant has been listed as questionable for Game 3 against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, as he continues to heal from a hand injury he sustained in the first game of this series. The All-Star guard was a full participant in practice on Friday, per ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, though it was a non-contact practice where he worked on shooting and dribbling.

Memphis head coach Taylor Jenkins said that catching the ball is something that Morant will still have to "navigate," but that his hand looks a lot better than it did two days ago.

Morant missed Game 2 due to the hand injury, but the Grizzlies managed to pull out a 103-93 win without him against the Lakers to even up the series at one game apiece. The injury occurred in Game 1 of this first-round series, where Morant landed awkwardly on his outstretched right hand after attempting a dunk and colliding midair with Lakers big man Anthony Davis. Clearly in pain, Morant immediately subbed out of the game and headed back to the locker room.

X-rays of Morant's hand came back negative after Game 1, and it was later announced that he suffered a soft tissue bruise. He could be seen during Game 2 on the bench wearing what appeared to be a glove to protect his hand.

Morant's health is obviously of supreme importance for Memphis moving forward. The Grizzlies are already without key contributors Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke for the entirety of their playoff run, and they simply can't afford to lose anyone else for an extended period, especially their All-Star point guard. With Morant listed as questionable the day before the game, it leaves some hope that he'll be able to give it a go for Game 3, but there is always the risk of worsening the injury if he returns too soon. This is a tricky situation for Memphis to be in, and even though it is the postseason they'll likely want to be cautious with their franchise centerpiece.