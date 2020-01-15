Ja Morant is appointment TV and has Memphis Grizzlies streaking toward a shocking playoff berth
A couple of the passes Morant made Tuesday night you had to see to believe
For all this talk about where Andre Iguodala might ultimately be traded, who would've thought that he could end up contributing on a playoff team by staying exactly where he's at? Indeed, the Memphis Grizzlies, winners of six straight and 13 of their past 19, are sitting in the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference to the sincere shock of, well, everyone.
They took out Houston 121-110 on Tuesday. And Ja Morant was again scintillating.
It's getting to the point where you're scared to miss a Grzzlies game for fear of missing out on the latest Morant highlight. This guy is pure magic -- an eye-popping athlete with Globetrotter ball skills and the confidence to set fire to the best players in the world. When James Harden had the audacity to sag off him in the first quarter on Tuesday, he let it be known that was a mistake.
Here ,Morant got Harden leaning back then hit the brakes -- not quite a signature step-back, but a close enough facsimile to give Harden a taste of his own nasty medicine:
"The doubters said I couldn't shoot, so I'm proving them wrong," Morant told NBA TV's Dennis Scott. "They keep going under the screens, so I just shoot and make them pay."
Morant's not kidding. He scored 26 points on Tuesday and missed just one of his 11 shots, going 3 of 4 from deep. Per Grizzlies PR, Morant is the first rookie in NBA history to post at least 25 points and eight assists while shooting 90 percent from the field. One of those eight dimes still has me rubbing my eyes to make sure I wasn't seeing things.
You hear about guys wanting, or not wanting, the smoke. Morant wants the smoke. He wants the bright lights, the big stage, the superstar showdowns, the challenge of taking this Grizzlies team places nobody thought they could go this soon; he wants it all. Morant referenced being "hungry" multiple times in his postgame interview with Scott. He said it like he was starving. Salivating. There's not backing down from a fight, and there's going to look for one. Morant is seeking out helpless victims every time he touches the ball. He got Harden again here:
And the thing is, he's not alone in Memphis. He's got a couple sidekicks. Jaren Jackson Jr. is on his own star trajectory. Brandon Clarke, drafted No. 21 by Memphis this past June, is the PER leader among all rookies. Over this current six-game win streak, the Grizzlies have the No. 2 offense in the league and sit just outside the top 10 defensively. Since the beginning of December, in fact, the Grizz have the No. 8 offense and a top-10 net rating, per NBA.com, so it's not like this all just started.
Memphis has quietly been coming on for a while. These past six games are just the explosion onto the scene. They're still just 19-22 on the year, so let's not get too crazy yet. The bottom of the Western Conference is a sub-.500 wasteland. Still, if the playoffs were to start this second, the Grizzlies would be in. Depleted conference depth of not, If you were to predict that back in October, you would've been laughed at.
Nobody's laughing now. Morant is making sure of that.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Warriors' Thompson being 'very patient'
Thompson said he's been working hard, but doesn't want to rush his way back if it could impact...
-
Lue still upset about Cavs dismissal
Lue led the Cavs to their first NBA title in 2016
-
Derrick Rose fined $25k for throwing pen
Derrick Rose took out his frustrations on a poor, innocent pen
-
2019-20 NBA Midseason Awards
Giannis is in position to potentially etch his name in the history books by winning two major...
-
Top picks for Jazz-Nets, Bucks-Knicks
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ at 6 p.m. ET on weekdays for all the day's best bets
-
NBA DFS lineups, Jan. 14 picks, advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Ingram leads Pelicans past Nuggets
The final game of the Christmas Day slate provided another upset
-
Clippers top Lakers on Christmas: Takeaways
LeBron, A.D. and the Lakers fell to the Clippers on Christmas night thanks to Kawhi's standout...