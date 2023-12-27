The Memphis Grizzlies are gaining momentum ahead of the new year. They topped the New Orleans Pelicans 116-115 on Tuesday and are a perfect 4-0 since Ja Morant returned to the hardwood after serving a 25-game suspension. Memphis struggled to stay afloat during the first quarter of the 2023-24 campaign with Morant in the lineup but appears to be finding confidence with its star point guard back in the fold. Morant averaged 28.0 points, 9.0 assists, and 5.7 rebounds en route to Western Conference Player of the Week honors through his first three games and hasn't slowed down since then.

The Grizzlies steamrolled the Pelicans in the second half of Morant's first game back last week, but round two was more of a back-and-forth battle. Neither team won back-to-back quarters in the contest and the score was knotted up at 103 when the buzzer sounded at the end of regulation. Memphis dominated with guard play, led by Morant, in overtime, though.

Morant's five points in overtime were highlighted by an alley-oop set up by Marcus Smart, who also scored four points and secured a crucial steal in the final five minutes of the contest. The former Boston Celtics point guard worked well alongside Morant despite being sidelined by a foot injury since Nov. 14 before suiting up on Tuesday.

Morant scored a game-high 31 points and was trailed by Desmond Bane (27). Jaren Jackson Jr., who scored four points in overtime, registered 19 points and 10 boards to help contribute to the comeback win as well.

Memphis is on a roll, but its biggest test yet with Morant this season will come against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. Whether they can stay unbeaten against the reigning champs remains to be seen.